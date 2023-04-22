APD: Man arrested in connection to 24th homicide of the year

The Austin Police Department arrested a man in connection to the 24th homicide of the year at an apartment complex in North Austin.

At approximately 10:18 p.m. Tuesday, officers and emergency services responded to a shooting at The Hedge Apartments on the 8300 block of the southbound service road of North I-35, near Highway 183.

Officers arrived on the scene at 10:20 p.m. and found Johnny Edmondson had been shot. Emergency services attempted lifesaving measures, but Edmondson died on the scene at 10:35 p.m., Officer Alexandra Parker said during a press briefing.

Officers determined that 52-year-old Stacey Easley shot Edmondson before fleeing the scene.

On Thursday, a first-degree murder warrant was issued for Easley. After the warrant was issued, The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and caught Easley at his home in the 8800 block of Redfield Lane, a press release said.

If you have information, contact APD's Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS. You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

