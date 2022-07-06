APD: Man believed to have killed himself during confrontation with police

Jul. 6—Police said a man killed himself inside a vehicle after pointing a gun at officers late Tuesday night outside a Target lot in Northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina said in an early morning briefing that officers thought the man was shooting at them and returned fire.

He said the SWAT team and a drone responded and discovered the man with what police believe was "a self-inflicted gunshot wound." Medina said a firearm was found at the scene.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated.

The incident marked the ninth shooting involving Albuquerque police this year and the sixth that proved fatal. There were ten total police shootings in the city last year.

Medina said police responded around 9:30 p.m. to the Target east of Lomas and Eubank NE for reports of a person camped in a vehicle in the parking lot. He said a sergeant made contact with the man and discovered he had felony warrants that were believed to be DWI-related.

Medina said another officer responded to take the man into custody when he brandished a gun and officers retreated.

"The subject reentered their vehicle and a single gunshot was heard from within the vehicle," he said. "Officers perceived the gunshot was fired and returned fire."

Medina said the situation then became a standoff before police found the man in the vehicle with what "they believe (is) a self-inflicted gunshot wound."