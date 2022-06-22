APD: Man in custody after shootout, sports car left in middle of Buckhead street
A busy Buckhead Street has reopened after police shut it down to investigate a possible shooting.
Police shut down Peachtree Road near West Wesley Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News they responded to a shots call fired in the area of Peachtree Road and Peachtree Way.
They found a person of interest just a few blocks nearby.
Officers circulated back around the area and found a sports car left in the middle of the street. They believe the car belongs to the person of interest.
Police said they believe there is a shooting victim, but they haven’t found them yet. Police did find several shell casings and two handguns at the scene.
Officers reopened the road around 6:30 a.m. An investigation is ongoing.
