APD: Man in custody after shootout, sports car left in middle of Buckhead street

A busy Buckhead Street has reopened after police shut it down to investigate a possible shooting.

Police shut down Peachtree Road near West Wesley Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News they responded to a shots call fired in the area of Peachtree Road and Peachtree Way.

They found a person of interest just a few blocks nearby.

Officers circulated back around the area and found a sports car left in the middle of the street. They believe the car belongs to the person of interest.

Police said they believe there is a shooting victim, but they haven’t found them yet. Police did find several shell casings and two handguns at the scene.

Officers reopened the road around 6:30 a.m. An investigation is ongoing.

