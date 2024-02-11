APD: Man dead after standoff with Amarillo police Sunday

An hourslong standoff with a suspect and Amarillo police early Sunday ended with the suspect dead.

According to the Amarillo Police Department (APD), officers fired at the suspect after he raised his weapon toward them. APD said the suspect, identified as Pedro Armendariz, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, and his family has been notified.

In an advisory issued at 6 a.m., APD said that officers were called out to the scene early Sunday, Feb. 11 to a home in the 1700 block of South Highland on a reported disturbance. Shortly after officers arrived, they heard a person screaming in distress from inside the residence.

APD officers then entered the home to assist the person in distress. A man inside the house pointed a gun at the officers, and officers shot at him. The man then fled the home, and officers followed. "The suspect fired his gun at the officers and they returned fire. The suspect then entered a shed/detached garage behind the home where he barricaded himself inside. Amarillo Police CIRT was called. Police Negotiators and SWAT took over attempting to make contact with the suspect and security of the scene from patrol officers," a release states.

SWAT and other CIRT teams employed drones and robots to see inside the garage and try to locate the suspect, while still attempting to call him out. After several hours of no contact, SWAT used a bearcat to make entry through a wall and attempt to find him.

APD said the suspect was then seen by officers coming out of the attic. He raised his weapon toward the officers, and they shot the suspect.

As of about 11:30 a.m., homicide investigators were on the scene, and the immediate area was still blocked off while CSI and investigators processed the crime scene. Several streets were blocked by police for safety to the community, and neighbors were asked to stay inside their homes in the immediate area in the earlier police advisory.

APD said it will advise when the area has been completely cleared.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes avaiable.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Man dead after disturbance, police standoff Sunday