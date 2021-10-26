APD: Man dies from apparent gunshot wound

Oct. 26—Albuquerque police have launched a homicide investigation after finding a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound near 13th Street and Lead Avenue on Monday.

Darren Deaguero, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said in a news release that officers were dispatched to the area at around 7 p.m. Monday after authorities received a call about a male being shot. They found the victim when they arrived at the scene.

He was transported to University of New Mexico Hospital but "the injuries the male received were unsurvivable and he succumbed to them at the hospital," Deaguero said.

"This has been deemed a homicide call-out," he said.

Interviews were being conducted with potential witnesses, but no one was in custody, he said. Police didn't identify the man who was killed or release any additional details about the slaying.