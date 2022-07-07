APD: Man dies days after shooting on West Side

Jul. 6—A man died days after he was allegedly shot by a relative during a fight last weekend in Southwest Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said 34-year-old Jaron Monte died on Wednesday. He said Monte was shot on Sunday and told police that he did not want to press charges on the shooter.

Gallegos said the shooter, a family member, was also injured in the incident and treated at the hospital. It is unclear if he has been charged.

"This is an active investigation," Gallegos said.

He said police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 600 block of Shire SW, south of 114th and Central. Detectives learned a fight between Monte and a relative ended in gunfire.

Gallegos said Monte and the shooter both gave a statement and Monte told police he did not want to press charges. He said both men were treated for their injuries and the shooter was released "due to the victim refusing to press charges."

Detectives learned on Wednesday that Monte succumbed to his injuries.