APD: Man fatally shot in Coronado Mall parking lot

Mar. 7—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man has died after a shooting in a parking lot at the Coronado Center in northeast Albuquerque on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers were called to the mall's east parking near Louisiana Boulevard at about 2:15 p.m. on reports of gun shots.

A man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Gallegos said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Police have shut down Louisiana south of Menaul.

The police's mobile substation has parked at the mall.