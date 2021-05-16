APD: Man fatally shot on East Central

May 16—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man died after being shot in the chest Saturday afternoon on East Central.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the shooter fled the scene and homicide detectives are investigating.

He said police responded around 4:45 p.m. to a shooting and found a man lying in the middle of Central, just west of Tramway.

"Witnesses reported that two males were in a physical altercation with the victim and gunshots were heard," he said. "Police arrived on scene, and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest."

Gallegos said the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He gave no other details.

He said the shooter fled in a silver Ford SUV before officers arrived.

Crime scene tape and police vehicles blocked the streets around the Desert Sands Inn and Suites after the shooting.

Officers could be seen gathering in the parking lot of the motel as another officer inspected a pile of clothes left in the middle of Central.