APD: Man fatally shot in Southeast Albuquerque

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
Jun. 26—A man was fatally shot Saturday evening in a neighborhood in Southeast Albuquerque.

Lt. Ray Del Greco of the Albuquerque Police Department said officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the area of Grove and Trumbull SE after neighbors reported gunfire.

He said a man was found outside with at least gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Del Greco said no one is in custody and detectives are awaiting search warrants and collecting evidence.

