APD: Man found dead in an alley, police investigating

An adult man was found dead near a dumpster on Tuesday, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

According to reports, Amarillo police officers were sent out to the 2800 block of Oak Drive on a report of a man's body laying by a dumpster in the alley.

Due to the suspicious circumstances, the homicide unit is asking for the community's assistance.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is urged to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400, or a tip can be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org, or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers p3 mobile app.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide unit's investigation is ongoing.

