APD: Man found dead at East Central park

Jun. 12—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday morning at a park near Central and Tramway.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the man's body was found sometime before 2 p.m. at Bicycle Park. He did not give any other details.

Crime scene tape wrapped around the central pavilion as two mobile crime labs idled in the road alongside the park. A man's body could be seen lying in the rocks near the center of the park.