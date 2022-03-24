APD: Man on house arrest sold guns, drugs out of apartment

Mar. 24—A Sandoval County judge placed Immanuel Segura under house arrest on a GPS monitor as he awaited trial in a shooting case. The judge then released the 18-year-old to the custody of his brother, who lived in Albuquerque.

In the month that followed, according to court records, Segura "maintained acceptable communication" with his pretrial officer and did not violate house arrest.

Authorities say that's because Segura didn't have a reason to leave. Albuquerque police say he and his brother were selling guns and drugs out of their Northeast Albuquerque apartment.

Segura and Segura-Fresquez have been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. It is unclear if either has an attorney.

Immanuel Segura, 18, and Santiago Segura-Fresquez, 21, were arrested Tuesday. Both are charged with trafficking controlled substances.

At the time of his arrest, according to 13th Judicial District Court records, Segura was under house arrest and wearing a GPS ankle monitor as he awaited trial on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon from a December 2021 shooting.

APD sent out a news release on Segura's arrest, saying he was selling drugs and guns out of his apartment at the Desert Willow Apartments because he "is not allowed to leave" due to the ankle monitor.

APD spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said undercover officers bought close to 600 fentanyl pills from the pair before getting a warrant to search the apartment near Alameda and Jefferson.

Atkins said authorities found 3,900 fentanyl pills, 82 grams of methamphetamine, two shotguns, one AR-15 rifle, three pistols, thousands of rounds of ammunition, $2,000 in cash and eight stolen Sandoval County deputy badges.

APD Chief Harold Medina said in a statement that the case is "exactly why I have been critical of the courts for relying on GPS ankle monitors to keep the public safe from violent suspects."

The release came a day after Medina blasted 2nd Judicial District Judge Stanley Whitaker for releasing the suspect in two separate Albuquerque homicides on an ankle monitor. "The risk to the public is too high," Medina said in the Wednesday release.

In a notice of alleged violation of conditions of release filed Wednesday, a pretrial services officer wrote Segura had "maintained acceptable communication with this officer, and has not received any GPS violations" before his arrest.

A Public Safety Assessment of Segura's latest charge recommends he be released on his own recognizance, although a judge will make the final decision. Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain him until trial, calling the 18-year-old a dangerous person "directly profiting from harming our community."