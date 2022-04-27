APD: Man jumped to his death from I-25 bridge at Alameda

Apr. 26—A man jumped to his death from the Interstate 25 overpass in Albuquerque on Tuesday afternoon as crisis negotiators tried to talk him down, according to police.

Lt. Ray Del Greco, with the Albuquerque Police Department, said the man was pronounced dead by the time he reached the hospital. The incident is being investigated as an in-custody death as police were trying to deescalate when he stepped off the Alameda overpass.

Del Greco said police responded around 2:50 p.m. to reports of a man sitting on the side of I-25, over Alameda, facing the highway. He said police shut down northbound I-25 and Alameda as crisis negotiators, including a licensed clinician spoke with him for a half-hour.

Del Greco said the man was "expressing some marital problems" as police tried to get him away from the ledge. He said the man didn't appear to want to speak with APD and "stepped off the ledge" — falling to the street below.