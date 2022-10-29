APD: Man with life-threatening injuries after being shot while pumping gas Saturday

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting at a gas station, which left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, on Saturday at 3:13 p.m., Amarillo officers were dispatched to a home on NW 19 on a report of a man who had been shot. Police said the shooting occurred at a gas station in the area of 24th and Dumas.

Amarillo Police Department

The male victim was pumping gas and someone came up and shot him multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available, including any details on a possible suspect.

This is an active investigation, and detectives from the violent crimes unit are investigating.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police report 1 man in hospital after shooting at gas station