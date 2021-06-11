APD: Man pointed rifle at passersby in NE ABQ

Jun. 10—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a man who allegedly pointed a rifle at several people Thursday morning in Northeast Albuquerque.

Ashton Butler, 37, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center Thursday afternoon.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded sometime before 11:30 a.m. to San Antonio and Louisiana NE after multiple drivers reported a man standing at the corner and pointing a rifle at them.

Soon after, police learned several residents of a nearby apartment complex reported that another resident, Butler, had been carrying a rifle around and "causing problems" recently.

Officers found Butler walking to a vehicle in the parking lot and detained him. At least three people identified Butler as the man who pointed a rifle at them as they drove by.

Butler was also arrested and charged with battery on Monday after police say he head-butted a man "out of the blue" and "for no reason" at a Circle K gas station.