APD: Man shot on I-20 after getting into altercation leaving club
Police are searching for those responsible for shooting a man on Interstate 20 early Sunday morning.
Just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Mozley Place in southwest Atlanta.
When Atlanta officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
According to officials, the victim told police he was shot somewhere on I-20 by suspects in a silver Impala he had been in an altercation with after leaving a club.
Authorities did not provide the name of the club. The victim’s age or identity has not been released.
No suspects have been arrested. The investigation remains ongoing.
