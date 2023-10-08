APD: Man shot on I-20 after getting into altercation leaving club

Police are searching for those responsible for shooting a man on Interstate 20 early Sunday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Mozley Place in southwest Atlanta.

When Atlanta officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to officials, the victim told police he was shot somewhere on I-20 by suspects in a silver Impala he had been in an altercation with after leaving a club.

Authorities did not provide the name of the club. The victim’s age or identity has not been released.

No suspects have been arrested. The investigation remains ongoing.

