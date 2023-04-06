APD: Man shot at apartment complex on south Spring Street in Amarillo, suspect sought

One person was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Amarillo. No arrests have yet been made in the incident.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, Amarillo officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of south Spring Street on a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man at the scene who had been shot, and he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

