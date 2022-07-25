APD: Man shot and killed while breaking into home

Jul. 24—A man was shot and killed by a homeowner Sunday morning after breaking into a home near Morningside and Comanche NE, according to Albuquerque police.

No charges are expected to be filed against the homeowner, said Lt. Ray Del Greco.

Del Greco said around 8:30 a.m., the suspect entered a home in the area through a back door. He was rifling through some items in the kitchen when he was confronted by the homeowner, Del Greco said.

The suspect took a pair of car keys and attempted to take a vehicle, but the homeowner prevented the man from driving away. The man ultimately left on foot and about a block away entered a second home through the front door, Del Greco said.

He said there was an altercation between the suspect and the homeowner and the suspect was shot and killed. He died at the scene.

Del Greco said police will likely release the suspect's identity Monday. He said interviews with witness have led police to believe that the shooter won't face any charges.