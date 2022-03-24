APD: Man shot by police had no gun

Mar. 24—Authorities say the man who was fatally shot by police on East Central on Saturday evening was not armed with a gun.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said investigators did not locate a firearm after police shot and killed Collin Neztsosie, 33, near Central and Tramway.

"However, detectives spoke to at least four individuals who stated they believed the male was armed with a gun or making motions to appear he was armed with a gun," he said.

APD has said Neztsosie was shot during "an altercation" with police.

Carlos Rocha, who lives nearby, told the Journal on Wednesday that Neztsosie, who he came across minutes before the shooting, pointed a phone at him — pretending it was a gun.

"I started laughing because I saw right away it wasn't a gun," Carlos Rocha said. "It was funny to me — at the time."

Rocha said he almost dialed 911 to report it, and that Neztsosie wasn't armed, but was in a hurry to pick up his daughter from work. Twenty minutes later, he said, they pulled up to crime scene tape and numerous officers.

Rocha said he saw Neztsosie, clad in tan work boots and blue jeans, dead on the ground "in almost the same spot."

"My heart just sank," he said. "I got out and told the cop, 'Don't tell me you shot the guy, please don't tell me that.'"

Hours after the shooting, APD Chief Harold Medina said at least one officer fired on Neztsosie, and he was pronounced dead at the scene near Central and Tramway.

Medina said officers responded to the area around 5 p.m. after receiving 911 calls of a man pointing a gun at people in the area. He said one of those callers was Neztsosie's friend, who told police he was armed, and even Neztsosie called 911.

Medina said when police arrived the situation escalated and shots were fired.

Rocha said he wished he had made that phone call to inform police that Neztsosie wasn't armed.

"Clearly he wasn't in his right mind... this whole thing could've been prevented," he said.

Rocha said he drove up and Neztsosie was standing in the middle of Tramway, south of Central. He said Neztsosie got on one knee "like a soldier," pulled out his black phone and "cocked it back" like a gun, pointing it at Rocha.

"You never think something is going to unfold like this," Rocha said.

Rocha said after the shooting he tried to tell police, who initially shooed him away from the scene, Neztsosie wasn't armed and they took down his information. He said APD never called him to follow up.

After APD sent a release "hoping to talk to additional witnesses" and asking them to call 242-COPS, Rocha said he tried to call to no avail.

"I just stayed on hold forever and ever and ever and ever," he said.