APD: Man shot at Texaco gas station in northeast Atlanta, suspect fled the scene

Police are investigating a shooting at an Atlanta gas station in northeast Atlanta.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that one man was shot at 635 Lindbergh Drive.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill is out at the scene where crime scene tape is closing off the area of the gas station.

According to police, around 7:33 p.m. they responded to the area and located a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other. However, the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

It is unclear if the shooting occurred inside or in the parking lot of the gas station.

