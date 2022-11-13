APD: Man shot while driving south on I-75/85 early Sunday morning
A man who was shot while driving on Interstate 75/85 is expected to be ok, police told Channel 2 Action News.
According to police, around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Grady Hospital after the victim had drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The 35-year-old man told police he was driving south on I-75/85 near Arthur B. Langford Jr. Parkway when he heard gunfire and was shot.
Police told Channel 2 Action News investigators are working to learn more about the incident.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.
