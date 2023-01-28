APD: Man steals patrol car, crashes and flips onto train tracks while train was coming

A man was arrested after he stole a patrol car and fled from Atlanta police, law officials told Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said on Saturday around 2:10 a.m. an officer was conducting a traffic stop near 2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW when the suspect, 29-year-old Mickal Parker got into the officer’s car and drove away from the scene.

Other Atlanta police officers, Georgia State Patrol officers, and the Atlanta police Aviation Unit responded to the area and located the car and suspect near McDonough Boulevard SE.

According to officers, while still attempting to flee, Parker crashed and flipped the patrol car onto the train tracks while the train was coming.

TRENDING STORIES:

An officer was able to get Parker out of the vehicle before the train hit the patrol car.

Parker suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody and charged with theft by taking, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, obstruction and damage to city property.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: