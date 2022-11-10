APD: Multiple arrests made in prostitution/human trafficking operation
The Amarillo Police Department (APD) announced five men were arrested during a two-day operation regarding human trafficking.
According to a news release, on Nov. 3 and 4, APD officers conducted a Prostitution/Human Trafficking Operation in Amarillo. Over the two-day operation, multiple arrests were made for soliciting prostitution, which is a state jail felony charge in the state of Texas.
Those arrested were:
Ricardo Mendoza, 34
Armando Coronado, 53
Jaqual Woodard, 23
Ivan Quezada-Solis, 32
Adan Munoz, 44
No further information was available.
This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo PD arrests 5 in prostitution / human trafficking operation