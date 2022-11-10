APD: Multiple arrests made in prostitution/human trafficking operation

1
From Staff Reports

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) announced five men were arrested during a two-day operation regarding human trafficking.

According to a news release, on Nov. 3 and 4, APD officers conducted a Prostitution/Human Trafficking Operation in Amarillo. Over the two-day operation, multiple arrests were made for soliciting prostitution, which is a state jail felony charge in the state of Texas.

Those arrested were:

Ricardo Mendoza, 34

Armando Coronado, 53

Jaqual Woodard, 23

Ivan Quezada-Solis, 32

Adan Munoz, 44

No further information was available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo PD arrests 5 in prostitution / human trafficking operation

