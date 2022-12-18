14, 16-year-old teens dead, others injured after shootout at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta police have confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that multiple teens were shot in southwest Atlanta at an apartment complex.

Police responded to the scene at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway after reports of people being shot around 5:08 p.m.

According to the police, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene while several other victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

The address appears to be an apartment complex named The Retreat at Greenbriar.

Police said three teens — a 15-year-old female, 15-year-old male, and an 11-year-old boy — were transported to a local hospital.

Police believe some type of argument on social media escalated the incident to gunfire.

“One group of individuals came to the apartment with their guns, then the other group fired their weapons,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said. “Both parties had weapons.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Atlanta police.

