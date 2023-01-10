APD nabs suspected 20-year-old prowler breaking into cars in Atlanta parking deck

A man suspected of breaking into cars has been arrested and charged, the Atlanta Police Department said.

On Saturday around 10:20 p.m., an off-duty Atlanta officer was patrolling the neighborhoods between the 200 block of Camden Road and the 200 block of Brighton Road.

The officer was alerted to a suspicious man, later identified as Jaheem Futrell, 20, who was allegedly entering unoccupied cars and pulling on multiple door handles.

According to police, the officer spotted Futrell going inside a parking deck located at 200 Peachtree Road. The officer called for backup while following behind Futrell.

Once the officer got closer to Futrell, they said they saw him standing next to a parked car. The officer was then able to arrest him.

Futrell has two pending warrants, including receiving stolen property and aggravated assault.

Additionally, he’s facing charges of entering auto, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and loitering/prowling.

