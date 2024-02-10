APD nabs two more teens in December fatal shooting

Feb. 10—The Albuquerque Police Department arrested two more teens in connection with the December fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Northwest Albuquerque.

Evangeline Garcia, 17, and Paul Garcia, 15, are being charged with an open count of murder in the Dec. 27 death of Damion Alday.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said they will be booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center.

Gallegos said the Garcias are siblings of 17-year-old Andres Herrera, who is accused of shooting Alday multiple times in Sundoro Park.

At 4:22 p.m. on Dec. 27, APD responded to a call of shots fired at Sundoro Park in the 9500 block of Endee NW, near Arroyo Vista and Interstate 40. When officers arrived, they found Alday lying on the ground behind a Chevy Camaro with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the complaint filed at Metropolitan Court.

The complaint states that video footage from the park showed Herrera and Alday get out of their cars and start arguing. Alday then fell to the ground and the two exchanged gunfire. After the shooting stopped, Herrera approached Alday and shot him multiple times, according to the complaint.

Herrera got into the Mazda and fled west on Endee, the complaint states.

The video shows Evangeline Garcia and Paul Garcia getting into the Mazda and Herrera driving away, Gallegos said.

Before the shooting, Gallegos said, the Garcias plotted to get revenge against Alday's sister because they believed she helped the Rio Rancho Police Department with its investigation into a crashed, stolen vehicle involving the teens in September 2023.

Several teens threatened Alday's sister through social media, saying they were going to shoot up her house, Gallegos said.

Gallegos said detectives obtained Instagram group chats, including one in which Evangeline Garcia talked about taking her brother with them on the day of the murder so he could video record the incident.

"They discussed how they would pass each other their firearms as they took turns fighting and pistol-whipping the victim," Gallegos said.

He said detectives obtained an Instagram message from Herrera where he admitted shooting Alday, and after Alday fell, he walked up to Alday and shot him in the head five times. He also described the guns used and said Paul Garcia had one of the firearms.

The complaint states they identified Evangeline from a July 2023 investigation involving a juvenile flashing a firearm at a Northeast Albuquerque apartment pool and on surveillance video taken last month.

APD was able to identify Paul Garcia through surveillance video from the shooting and Albuquerque Public Schools records, which state he and Evangeline were siblings, according to a criminal complaint.