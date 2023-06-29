APD names person of interest in Tuesday homicide

Jun. 29—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has identified a person of interest in the death of a 41-year-old man as a homicide.

Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD, said Thursday officers are searching for Roger Rodriguez, 38, in connection with the Tuesday death of Timothy E. Kates. Officers were dispatched at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of West 13th Street for a report of a deceased male in the residence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Kates dead at the scene.

The Criminal Investigations Division collected evidence and spoke to several witnesses at the scene.

McKnight said no arrests have been made but police are asking assistance from the public to locate Rodriguez.

The Madison County Coroner's office will conduct an autopsy this week to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723 or through Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Rodriguez has pending charges in Madison Circuit Court Division 1 following a December 2021 arrest.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, intimidation, criminal recklessness with a firearm and two counts of neglect of a dependent.

No court date has been set.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.