APD names victims of two recent homicides

Elise Kaplan, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
Aug. 3—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have identified two of the people killed over the past five days.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said 23-year-old Mathew Chavez was fatally shot at the Quick Track convenience store at Central and University on July 29.

He said 34-year-old Samuel Hernandez was found dead outside a home in the 1000 block of Cuatro Cerros Trail SE, just south of Central and Tramway on July 31. Police have not said how Hernandez died.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Gallegos did not identify the victims of two other weekend homicides because, he said, the next of kin has not yet been found.

