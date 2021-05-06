APD: No shots fired, injuries after gun reported on Tony Hillerman campus

May 6—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tony Hillerman Middle School on Albuquerque's West Side was evacuated and a large police presence responded after a teacher reported seeing a student carrying what appeared to be a gun into the building Thursday morning.

No shots were fired and there are no injuries, police said. Officers are still searching for the gun.

Monica Armenta, a spokeswoman for Albuquerque Public Schools, said around 7:45 a.m. the teacher notified the police about what she had seen.

"The school went into lockdown," Armenta said at a briefing in front of the school on Rainbow south of Paseo Del Norte. "At this point what's most important to hear is we don't have any confirmation of shots fired."

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers in tactical gear are going through the school classroom by classroom making sure it's safe. He said New Mexico State Police, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, the Rio Rancho Police Department and Albuquerque Public Schools Police Department also assisted.

"We cleared a lot of the school, we're just being methodical to make sure it's completely cleared and everybody is safe," he said.

Middle school students have been sent home for the day, Armenta said. She said the nearby Tierra Antigua Elementary School and Volcano Vista High School were put on lockdown but classes are continuing.

Worried parents and others waited in front of a church about 200 yards from the school, some of them praying.

Debbie Gonzales said she got a call from her daughter, Cadence, at 8:04 a.m.

They were supposed to have some sort of drill this morning, but they notified them that there was a gun on the premises or shooter, Gonzales said.

"I kind of panicked," she said.

She said her daughter, a sixth grader, called back about 15 minutes later to let her know she and other students had been moved to the Volcano Vista parking lot, and then to the baseball field.

"The day and age we're living in, this isn't necessarily as uncommon as it should be," Gonzales said. "Kids have too much access to guns. If (parents) have guns they need to be locked down. One child can put so many lives in jeopardy."

Journal Staff Photographer Adolphe Pierre-Louis contributed to this report.