APD officer charged following GBI investigation

Oct. 23—ALBANY — An Albany Police Department officer has been placed on leave after having charges filed against him following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Sgt. Charlie Roberts has been charged with sexual battery and violation of oath of office, Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said Saturday.

"The GBI investigated it based on a complaint (from) an Albany woman that the officer engaged in activities related to sexual battery," Edwards said during a Saturday telephone interview. "I really can't comment (further) because it is an ongoing investigation."

The woman made the complaint to the district attorney's office on about Oct. 14.

Edwards' office requested that State Attorney General Chris Carr's office appoint a special prosecutor to avoid any potential conflict of interest due to the relationship between the district attorney's office and the APD officer having worked together in the past on criminal cases.

Roberts has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Albany police officials said in a news release.

"He's innocent until proven guilty," Edwards said. "The counterbalance is, nobody is above the law."