APD officer hit by suspected DUI driver seeing ‘extraordinary improvement’

An Atlanta police officer who was hit and critically injured by a suspected drunk driver earlier this month is making “extraordinary” progress in his recovery.

Officer Robert Golden was chasing a suspect and trying to arrest him in the middle of the street when a car slammed into Golden and the suspect.

Golden was severely injured and sent to Grady Memorial Hospital after the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fellow officers say Golden is making “incredible signs of improvement” since last week.

“Despite Bobby’s extensive head trauma among other injuries requiring surgery, he is now walking,” Officer Chris Mercure said.

They say they expect that Golden will be released from the hospital to continue his journey to recovery from home.

“I have no words other than, Jesus is real,” Mercure said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police responded to reports of a man threatening a woman with a gun at a southeast Atlanta gas station just before midnight on Dec. 5.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they spotted a man who matched the description provided to dispatch. The officers tried to talk to the man, identified 36-year-old Charles Arnold, but Arnold ran into the woods nearby.

Officers who surrounded the area were able to spot Arnold trying to get away. Police said Arnold then ran onto a city street into oncoming traffic as officers attempted to take him into custody.

Police said Arnold continued to physically resist arrest while in the street.

Channel 2 Action News learned that several cars stopped in the street as the chase was happening. However, Jason Haynes - who is suspected of driving drunk - drove around the stopped cars and hit the officer and Arnold.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Arnold was also injured but is expected to recover. He has been charged with obstruction and three counts of pedestrian in the roadway, among other charges. Haynes is facing DUI charges.

A GoFundMe campaign to support Golden has already raised more than $30,000.