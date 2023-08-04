APD: Officer injured during struggle to arrest suspect early Friday

An Amarillo officer was grazed by a bullet during a struggle with a suspect after a traffic stop on Friday morning.

At about 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, a motor officer stopped a man who was driving a pickup for a traffic offense, Amarillo Police Department (APD) Public Information Officer Sgt. Carla Burr said in a news release.

Police said the driver was found to have a warrant out for his arrest. When the officer started to arrest the driver, he began resisting and fighting with the officer.

The suspect ran, and the officer chased him on foot into an alley of the 3400 block of Janet. While the officer was attempting to take the suspect into custody, a struggle ensued, and a citizen stopped and began helping the officer get the suspect into custody.

APD said at one point, the suspect got the officer's gun partially out of his holster and it fired, grazing the officer on his leg.

The officer was able to gain control of his gun, and the officer and citizen were able to hold the suspect until backup officers arrived.

The suspect was then taken into custody. Both the officer and suspect were checked by paramedics at the scene. The officer was later taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo officer's gun goes off during struggle, chase Aug. 4