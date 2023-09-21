APD: Officers arrest suspect after he barricaded himself inside house

The Amarillo Police Department's (APD) SWAT team located a wanted male suspect in the 8100 block of Goodnight Trail, who was later arrested after a standoff on Thursday afternoon.

On Sept. 21 just before 12:30 p.m., SWAT officers saw Isahia Trevino, 25, leaving a residence in the 8100 block of Goodnight Trail. Trevino was known to be wanted on felony warrants, according to APD. When Trevino was contacted by officers, he ran back to the residence he was seen leaving and barricaded himself inside. APD said officers began PA callouts, and negotiators began communications. Trevino ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody.

After a search of the area, a firearm was located.

Trevino was booked into the Randall County Jail on charges for evading arrest with previous conviction, four felony bond surrender warrants, and assault family member impeding breath or circulation. He was also placed on a federal hold for another charge, according to police.

