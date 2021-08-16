APD: Officers shoot, kill auto-theft suspect

Aug. 16—Authorities say a man was shot and killed by Albuquerque police officers after he allegedly drew a firearm when confronted by officers Sunday evening.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said the shooting happened a little after 5 p.m. near 9100 Menaul NE, close to Menaul and Northeastern. He said a gun was found at the scene.

Deputy Chief Eric Garcia said in a media briefing Sunday night that officers were conducting an automobile theft investigation in the Southeast part of the city, which led officers to the Walmart in the 2200 block of Wyoming NE.

He said officers watched a man and a woman get out of the stolen vehicle and leave the area walking. Officers caught the pair near Menaul and Northeastern and approached them, he said.

"The male fled and he turned around with a firearm," Garcia said. "The subject did pull a firearm. He produced a firearm on the officers and the officers fired their weapons."

Garcia said the man died at the scene. His body could be seen on the north side of Menaul after the shooting.

Officers took the woman into custody, Garcia said.

Police didn't release the names of the man, woman or officers who were involved. The officers will be on standard paid administrative leave and will be interviewed by a multi-agency task force that is investigating the shooting, Garcia said.

Police blocked off Menaul for several blocks as they investigated the scene. A mobile crime lab was parked within the perimeter, near where the shooting took place.

Albuquerque police since 2015 have been operating under a settlement agreement that outlines a series of reforms police have to make after a Department of Justice investigation found the department had a pattern of excessive force, which included police shootings.

Garcia didn't say if Sunday's shooting was recorded on video.

"Our multi jurisdictional task force is here ... at this time I don't have that information but they will of course go through any available evidence," he said.