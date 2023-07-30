Austin Police officials say officers were able to stop the kidnapping of a child from a convenience story on Tuesday.

According to APD two officers responded to a check welfare urgent call in a store in the 8000 block of Shoal Creek Boulevard. A child told the officers she had been kidnapped and that the kidnappers were still in the store.

From information gathered from the 911 call, Officers Cody Carr and Callie Wolfe located multiple suspects in a car in the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop. The suspects were detained and backup was requested, according to APD.

Three more officers arrived at the scene and located one more suspect. According to APD only one suspect was arrested, and charges are pending on the other suspects.

"These five officers' swift response, situational awareness, and excellent communication stopped a kidnapping attempt, captured the perpetrators, and safely reunited a child with her family," Chief of Police, Joseph Chacon said via Twitter account.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: APD officers stop child kidnappers in north Austin