APD officers testify on Day 3 of Volpi rape trial

Jun. 25—JEFFERSON — After two days of salacious testimony in the Thomas Volpi rape trial, Friday's witnesses — two police officers and a nurse — provided insight into how the evidence was collected for the case.

Volpi, now 65, was arrested Aug. 14, 2019 and indicted on 39 counts, charging he furnished alcohol and raped and sexually assaulted two teenaged girls on July 5-6, 2019, according to the indictment. The girls were 15 and 17 at the time.

As the prosecution continued its case Friday morning, Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa called Ashtabula Police Detective Wesley Burns to the stand. Burns testified that he was called to the Justice Center around 4 a.m. on July 6, 2019, where he met with the two alleged victims, the 15-year-old's brother and the teens' parents.

He said he talked to them long enough to find out where the alleged sexual activity took place — Volpi's store and home, both in Ashtabula. He also got contact information for the other adult involved, 22-year-old Tiara Babbitt of Ashtabula, who has said she took a lot of heroin and Xanax before going to Volpi's house for the July 5 pool party.

Burns then sent the teens and their parents to Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield for rape kits, and another officer to pick up Babbitt at her home.

One of Volpi's daughters met Burns at the store around 10 a.m. July 6, and let him inside with a key and the passcode. Burns then took photographs inside and outside of the building, including the surveillance cameras outside and inside the store.

On Thursday, in sometimes explicit testimony, Babbitt recounted sex acts in the store between Volpi and the 15-year-old, between her and the teen and between her and Volpi. She said the sexual activity took place on a food preparation table in the kitchen. Babbitt said Volpi stood on a cooking pan so he could have intercourse with the teenager.

Burns swabbed for evidence on the table and took photos of the table and the cooking pan, which was still on the floor at one end of the table.

At about 11:10 a.m. that morning, Burns went to Volpi's house to gather more evidence.

"He was there, I walked in and saw a broken beer bottle on the floor. I said, 'What's that?' and Volpi said, 'My daughters throw wild parties,'" Burns said, noting he then went about collecting and photographing evidence, including bedding, linens and a quilt.

Cantalamessa showed the photos and the collected evidence to the jury.

That afternoon, Burns interviewed Babbitt and witnessed the interviews of the teenage girls by Children Services, who has people specifically trained to interview children who are victims of sexual crimes. He also got another search warrant for cell phones and Volpi's computer.

On cross examination, defense attorney, Bill Livingston of Cleveland, asked Burns about the 15-year-old demeanor during the interviews.

"She sobbed the entire interview," Burns said.

Livingston pointed out discrepancies in the teen's testimony on Wednesday and her interviews with police in 2019. He also asked Burns if he noticed the teen was smiling in one of the surveillance videos taken in the store. Burns said victims reactions don't always match there mood.

Under Livingston's questioning, Burns said the teen didn't say Volpi forced her to do anything.

After two hours on the witness stand, Burns stepped down and Lt. Dennis Dibble of the Ashtabula Police Department took the stand. Dibble's short testimony explained how evidence is collected and stored.

In video testimony, Rita Lovelace, a registered nurse from Hillcrest Hospital, explained how the teens were examined in the emergency room at Hillcrest on July 6, 2019, and how DNA evidence was collected from their bodies and their clothing for the rape kit. The kits were then sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

Stacy Violi, a forensic scientist from the BCI testified Thursday on the results of those rape kits. She said Volpi's DNA was discovered on the 15-year-old's underpants, buttocks, private parts and neck.

During the defense's opening statement, Cleveland attorney Mark DeVan admitted his client "did some things he shouldn't have done," but the teens were not forced to do anything and their actions will show they were not victims.

The trial resumes at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the courtroom of Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris.