APD, Otero County Sheriff deputy involved in shooting of Alamogordo man

New Mexico State Police said it is investigating an incident Feb. 4 in Alamogordo in which both an Alamogordo Police officer and a deputy from the Otero County Sheriff's Office fired their weapons, injuring a suspect.

According to a news release, the officers shot Robert Gutierrez, 37 of Alamogordo, after they said he failed to heed commands to drop a firearm in his possession.

Gutierrez was suspected of first crashing a vehicle on 16th Street, and allegedly fleeing the scene. He then, according the the law enforcement press release, attempted to enter a home on Greenwood Lane and possibly take a vehicle at the home.

Gutierrez was taken to a hospital to be treated for his wounds which law enforcement said were "non-life-threatening."

A search of the New Mexico courts database by the Alamogordo Daily News revealed that Gutierrez had yet to be charged with any crime as of Feb. 6.

The name of the officer and the deputy involved in the incident were not released to the media, but both were placed on administrative leave while State Police conducts its investigation.

