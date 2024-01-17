APD putting up reward billboards in arson cases connected to public safety training center

Atlanta police are investigating another arson case that they believe is connected to the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Police said someone set fire to a piece of construction equipment in DeKalb County on Tuesday.

“Law enforcement is not going to rest until we have everyone in jail,” said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

“Anarchists are at work. They struck again this week,” he added.

Schierbaum said he believes protesters against the center are responsible. On Wednesday, he cited the recent arrest of a man in South Carolina for a similar crime.

“He spray-painted all across the equipment, ‘Stop Cop City’,” Schierbaum explained.

“These individuals are trafficking in fear and that’s what they’re trying to do,” said Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, John King.

A $200,000 crime stoppers reward is now on the table for any information leading to an arrest in the arson cases.

“That award information will appear on over 450 billboards across the country in major American cities that we believe these individuals are coming from,” said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

The Stop Cop City organization did not respond to Channel 2′s Audrey Washington’s request for comment, Wednesday afternoon.

In a previous statement regarding the past arsons, a spokesperson stated in part:

“Police prioritize protecting their sponsors’ property over the lives of community members they swore to protect.”

At a meeting Wednesday, Atlanta Mayor, Andre Dickens said in part:

“We are moving forward as planned and not allowing distractions to deter us from improving the safety of Atlantans by completing the public safety training center.”

No one was hurt in the fire on Tuesday.

Police said the billboards will go up across the country, this week.

