APD: Randall HS student arrested after assaulting school officer, trying to take weapon

Police said a student was arrested after fighting with a school officer and trying to take the officer's weapon during the struggle Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, on Wednesday, April 25 at about 1:50 p.m., a School Liaison Officer at Randall High School detained a 16-year-old student in connection to a vandalism investigation. Police said the student became aggressive, assaulted the officer, and attempted to take his weapon.

The student was subdued after assaulting the officer and Randall High School staff, according to police.

The teen suspect was arrested and faces two charges of assault on a public servant and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer. The student was treated for injuries and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

The officer was taken to a local medical facility for injuries. He was treated and released.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: APD: Randall HS student arrested in assault of school officer, staff