APD recommending no charges in police action shooting death

Ken de la Bastide, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·2 min read

Apr. 14—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is recommending no criminal charges be filed in a police action shooting that resulted in the death of a local man.

Irvin Silas Myers, 60, was killed by a police officer after Myers pointed a shotgun at and shot at an officer shortly after 5:30 p.m. on March 23 near the intersection of 29th and Meridian streets, according to police.

APD Chief Jake Brown said Wednesday the department has completed the criminal investigation.

Brown said the results of their investigation are being turned over to the Indiana State Police for review, as well as, pursuant to APD policy, the Madison County Prosecutor's Office.

An internal review is continuing but is expected to conclude this month, he said.

"In cases such as these, an immediate and thorough investigation is undertaken by the department," Brown said in a press release. "Other agencies are brought in as needed. During this investigation, we utilized officers and resources from Anderson Police Department, the Indiana State Police, the Madison County Prosecutor's Office and the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center."

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said the Indiana State Police will investigate and send their review to his office.

"There is nothing about this case that raises alarm bells," he said. "It was justified action taken by the officer."

Cummings said there should be transparency with any case involving any police agency in the county.

Brown said the investigation was multifaceted.

"It includes the gathering and analysis of all evidence and facts surrounding the incident to determine if there was any criminal wrongdoing," he said. "If there are no criminal charges being sought, the case is not normally sent to the prosecutor's office, except in the case of a police action shooting."

The primary purpose in such a case is for the prosecutor to review the case and make a determination as to whether the actions of the officer were appropriate under circumstances and the law.

"We are submitting the case to the prosecutor for that purpose," Brown said.

He said the second action was an internal review to determine if the officer's conduct and actions complied with departmental policies.

"That separate investigation is expected to be completed very shortly," Brown said. "The results of that investigation, pursuant to our policy, will be submitted to me for my review and determination. I will then submit my finding to the officer."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Recommended Stories

  • Stephen Colbert Explains How He's Been Quietly Trolling Trump Every Night For 5 Months

    Now, the "Late Show" host wants viewers to help keep it going.

  • 2 North Carolina police officers on leave after video appears to show them punch man

    Officers identified the man as David Lee Bruton Jr. “We are really grateful to God that he is alive,” his mother said.

  • White SC soldier who yelled, pushed Black man charged in assault, Richland sheriff says

    Army officials announced the charge Wednesday afternoon.

  • 'Liar's dividend': The more we learn about deepfakes, the more dangerous they become

    "If anything can be faked, including videos, then everything can be denied," deepfake expert Nina Shick told Insider.

  • New Zealand mosque shooter's court hearing postponed due to no-show

    The mass shooter who killed 51 people in New Zealand in 2019 did not appear in court on Thursday after seeking a judicial review of his prison conditions and his status as a "terrorist entity". White supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced in August to jail for life without parole for the murders at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019, the worst mass shooting in the country's history. He launched a legal challenge this week seeking a review of his prison conditions and his status as a "terrorist entity".

  • USA TODAY’s Draft Wire has a surprising team moving up to select Justin Fields

    USA TODAY's Draft Wire has an interesting scenario that involves a team jumping up to select Justin Fields. Draft Wire has Justin Fields to the New England Patriots at No. 4 (via trade). Fields seems to have it all together it would be shocking if he doesn’t become the face of a franchise in the NFL

  • Adults vaccinated for COVID can gather safely, but can kids join in? What experts say

    It will likely be several months before kids under 16 will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Pelosi says she thinks Chauvin trial is 'disappointing': 'Maybe my disappointment springs from my expectation that these are our protectors'

    The House Speaker said she still respects law enforcement officers, and she stamped down calls, even within her own party, to "defund the police."

  • Prince Harry Is Having a Very Weird Week Back in the U.K.

    Chris Jackson/GettyHis grandfather’s funeral isn’t until Saturday, but this is shaping up to be, even by his extravagant standards of non-normalcy, a pretty extraordinary week for Prince Harry.As he sits in splendid isolation in Frogmore Cottage, Harry could be forgiven if his head is spinning.The lavishly restored period property into which he and Meghan moved just 24 months ago, and dreamed of making their home, now houses his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack and their baby. The tenants are still there, and the owner is holed up in what was once intended as Doria Ragland’s (Meghan Markle’s mom) self-contained apartment, The Daily Beast understands.Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death He is literally just a few miles away from Windsor Castle, but if he has spoken to his father or the queen, no-one is saying so. And this despite the fact that, bizarrely, Her Majesty carried out an official duty Tuesday, overseeing the retirement of one of her senior aides, recorded thus by the official court circular: “The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia.” (Was Earl Peel was ordered to leave his wand on the desk on the way out?).We do know, courtesy of the Telegraph’s well-briefed correspondent Camilla Tominey, that Harry has spoken to his brother Prince William on the phone since he landed back in the U.K.This hardly seems like a great triumph in the arena of conflict resolution.We already know from Gayle King that other phone calls between Harry and his brother and father have taken place. King said they were regarded as “not productive.”If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.There is, frankly, no suggestion from royal aides that being in the same time zone has helped mend fences, no sense of joyous white smoke going up from Frogmore or 140 miles north at Anmer Hall, where William and Kate are rather pointedly spending the last days of the Easter holidays with their children, rather than waving at Harry from the garden of Frogmore Cottage like some of us might be inclined to do.Tominey touts Kate as taking on the role of fraternal peacemaker, quoting a source as saying, “Being so close to her own siblings, Pippa and James, and having witnessed first-hand the special bond between William and Harry, [Kate] has found the whole situation difficult and upsetting.”But while hopes of a major reconciliation between Harry and his family are being talked up by commentators, the reality on the ground is that expectations are at rock bottom. Emotions are strained and the wounds inflicted by Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey are still raw. The media may have moved on; the family will never forget what, as they see it, was Harry’s betrayal of them. There are also the unanswered questions over the identity of the royal family member who allegedly questioned the color of the then-unborn Archie’s skin, and who allegedly stopped Meghan being able to access help when she was feeling suicidal.There has been much wishful thinking this week that the death of their grandfather will bring the brothers together. Physically, of course, it will. They will walk side by side behind Philip’s coffin, recreating the tragic cortege they formed behind their mother’s coffin in 1997.This was, coincidentally, at Philip’s urging. The brothers were said to be reluctant to walk behind their mother’s coffin at her funeral but Philip took charge telling them, “I’ll walk if you walk.” Harry said years later that he was grateful for his grandfather’s guidance.But piecing together the tatters of Harry’s relationship with the royal family will be no easy task. Many of the 29 other royals attending the funeral on Saturday will feel the same way as one friend of the family who, The Daily Beast reported, said this week: “Philip was already seriously ill when the interview screened. He was 99, so the fact that he has died is of course very sad, but hardly surprising. His death may put things into perspective, but I’m not sure it really changes anything.”The logistical constraints imposed by the pandemic are unlikely to help; if they are remotely like any other family, one imagines the brothers need to have a frank, face to face discussion at a certain level of decibels to clear the air. But having arrived back in the U.K. on Sunday afternoon, Harry is not likely to be allowed to exit quarantine until the day of the funeral. Harry’s people have made it clear he will be following Covid quarantine rules to the letter.If Harry doesn’t already feel like he has gone through the looking glass, the curious apparent rehabilitation of Prince Andrew should do it.The first sign of this development came when Andrew, who has failed to make himself available to the American authorities for questioning over his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, winkled his way back on to TV screens at the weekend.He told a camera outside church that his mother was feeling a “huge void” in her life; it still hasn’t been established if his intervention was authorized. It seems hard to believe even Andrew would be stupid enough to do something like that if it wasn’t, as some briefing has suggested.Dan Wootton, the journalist who broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Neither the palace nor an advisory firm retained by Prince Andrew responded to inquiries from The Daily Beast on that question.Until today it looked as if Andrew was set to be allowed to wear military uniform to the funeral, the only question being whether he would be in the garb of a three-star vice admiral (his current rank, which was never removed from him when he was fired from the family as a working royal), or actually be promoted by his mother to a four star admiral, an elevation that was due to take place last year but was put on hold. The Daily Mail reported that he was lobbying hard to be awarded his overdue promotion.Harry is the only male member of the family not technically serving, so was thought to be the only male royal attending the funeral not in military uniform. There is nothing more integral to the royal family’s sense of its own legitimacy than its military associations, and Harry’s happiest days were spent in the army. Harry was forced to give up his captaincy of the Royal Marines along with all other military associations when he stepped back from life as a working royal, a defenestration that he has made clear he considers utterly unfair.According to The Sun on Wednesday, to spare Harry's blushes—and lots of embarrassing questions about Andrew—the queen has stipulated that no royals should wear military uniform at Philip’s funeral. A military source told The Sun: “It’s the most eloquent solution to the problem.” Another source confirmed that “current thinking is no uniforms.”Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes declined to comment to The Daily Beast for this article.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 70-year-old has been on death row for 45 years. A Texas court just tossed his sentence

    He was on ​Death ​Row longer than anyone in the United States

  • Mysterious goat appears in Death Valley National Park. That’s bad news, rangers say

    You shouldn’t see a goat during your visit to the park, rangers said.

  • Endangered tiger cubs make first public appearances at zoo

    Cubs from two subspecies of endangered tigers made their public debut on Wednesday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Amur tiger cubs named Luka and Anya were born at the zoo in December. A Malayan tiger cub named Indrah was also born in December at a zoo in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

  • Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari are being sued by a man who says their dog bit him

    The lawsuit against Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari was filed in Tennessee's Davidson County Circuit Court by Nathan Beam of Jackson County, Alabama.

  • A US F-15C fighter jet recently fired the longest air-to-air missile 'kill' shot in Air Force history

    The fighter jet fired on an aerial target drone from the farthest distance ever recorded and scored a "kill," the Air Force said.

  • Ivanka Trump breaks Twitter silence to posts photos of herself getting a COVID-19 vaccine

    Republican voters and Trump loyalists are disproportionately hesistant or unwilling to get vaccinated.

  • A woman who traveled to the Bahamas with Rep. Matt Gaetz in 2018 says no one was underage on the trip, according to Politico

    The woman told Politico that everyone on the trip was over 18 years old and that no one on the trip engaged in prostitution.

  • Royal family release unseen pictures of Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by great-grandchildren

    Until now it had remained a cherished family photograph, unseen by the rest of the world. Showing the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle, the precious image had been kept under wraps. But Prince Philip's death at the age of 99 on Friday has prompted the 94-year-old monarch to open the treasured royal family album in memory of a beloved patriarch. The image, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in 2018, shows the Queen holding baby Prince Louis in her arms as she sits between his brother Prince George, now seven, and sister Princess Charlotte, five. Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah, 10, their eldest great-grandchild, stands behind the couple as her younger sister Isla, nine, cradles their cousin Lena, the two-year-old daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, whose eldest Mia, seven, flanks them and seemingly stifles a giggle. Speaking a thousand words about the Queen and the Duke's close bond with the youngest members of the House of Windsor, the image captures the relaxed mood as the children visited Great Granny and Grandpa in Scotland that summer. It was taken almost a year before the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' son Archie, their eighth great-grandchild, was born. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also issued their own separate photograph, taken three years earlier at Balmoral, showing the Queen and the Duke posing with an infant George and baby Charlotte.

  • Biden breaks with Obama, as well as Trump, on everything from Afghanistan to spending

    First with the coronavirus relief bill and now with the announcement that the U.S. will withdraw from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, Biden is charting his own course, making clear that his administration will not follow the “Obama 3.0” plotline some had predicted for him.

  • Coinbase says the entire crypto market could be destabilized if Bitcoin's anonymous creator is ever revealed or sells their $64 billion stake

    Satoshi Nakamoto owns about 5% of all bitcoin. If their 1.1 million cache was transferred, it could compromise bitcoin's over $1 trillion market.

  • Ex-Minnesota police officer arrested in connection with shooting of Daunte Wright

    Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., Police Officer Kimberly Potter will be charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.