APD release photos of car belonging to suspect in deadly shooting at apartment complex

Atlanta police have released photos of a car they believe is connected to a deadly shooting investigation.

The shooting happened Saturday around 2:30 p.m. at the Atlantic at Loring Heights off Deering Road, just north of the Atlantic Station area.

Police said one man, in his late 20s to early 30s, was shot and died at the hospital.

The victim did not live at the apartment complex. However, police believe the man and suspect knew one another and had an argument resulting in the shooting.

On Monday evening, Atlanta police released photos of a silver Nissan Altima the suspect was driving. The car has a JCB3376 Mississippi license plate.

Investigators say the suspect in the car should be considered armed and dangerous. They did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or send a tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

