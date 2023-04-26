APD release photos of person of interest in transgender woman’s shooting death

Atlanta police have released new photos of a person of interest in connection to the shooting of a transgender woman in southwest Atlanta.

Police said Koko Williams was shot and killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on the night of April 18. Her body was found outside the Holmes Plaza.

Williams was was the second black trans woman killed within a week after 37-year-old Ashley Burton was shot and killed. On Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. Friday, Channel 2′s Justin Carter learned that police are working to determine if their deaths are hate crimes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Tuesday night, police released new photos from the investigation. The photos are from surveillance cameras that captured a man walking into a convenience store.

Police have not said that the man is a suspect, but has identified him as “a person of interest.” Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contract Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS or online here.

RELATED STORIES:

On Saturday, Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin attended a vigil held by Williams’ family and friends.

“Koko was loved. Koko was loved by many,” her sister Poohbella Alford said on WSB Tonight at 11. “My sister would never harm anybody.”

Williams’ family said that she was a rising musician with one song that is soon going to be featured on Showtime’s hit show, “The Chi.” A GoFundMe has been set up for Williams’ homegoing services.

In a statement, Atlanta police said they’re also investigating a third shooting that critically injured a Black transgender woman in January on Highland Ave. Investigators do not believe any of the cases are connected, but said they understand the widespread concern in the community.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]