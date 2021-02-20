APD releases IDs in recent homicide, suspicious deaths

Feb. 20—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has released the names of five people whose recent deaths are being investigated by homicide detectives.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the deaths of three people — Jessica Arteaga, 37, Luis Alarcon, 31, and Anthony Cordova, 34, — at a West Side home on Tuesday are being investigated as "accidental."

The three were found dead sometime after 7 p.m. at a home in the 10900 block of Crandall SW, west of Gibson and Snow Vista. One of the men was found in a vehicle in the garage and the bodies of Arteaga and another man were found in the house.

Police initially said they suspected carbon monoxide poisoning but Gallegos would not give any further details on Friday.

Also on Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a body being found at 75 Hotel Circle NE, near Lomas and Eubank. He said police found Marcus Kemp, 66, with "obvious signs of trauma."

Kemp's death was initially classified as a suicide but it was ruled a homicide after an autopsy.

Then, on Thursday afternoon, officers went to a home in the 5000 block of Glendale NW, a few blocks from Central and Atrisco. Police found the body of Rose Montoya, 33, inside.

Her death is being investigated as suspicious.