APD releases info on Tri State Fair Anti-Gang Operation

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) released information Tuesday afternoon about the Tri State Fair Anti-Gang Operation, which took place Sept. 18-22 during the fair.

According to APD, the operation was a collaborative effort between various agencies "aimed at addressing and mitigating gang-related criminal activities in the vicinity of the Tri State Fairgrounds."

During the operation, more than 200 "traffic contacts" were made, and 18 arrests were made for on-view charges and warrants. In addition, law enforcement seized two handguns from known felons, APD said.

Fair organizers had mentioned increased security efforts this year, including a clear bag policy, metal detectors at the two entrance points and admission closing after 10:30 p.m. each night, noting that the extra efforts weren't just because of a shooting at the fair last year, but also in anticipation of larger crowds for its centennial celebration.

The 2022 shooting left two first responders and a bystander injured, and a juvenile was later arrested.

Over the five-day period of the 2023 fair, APD said law enforcement personnel from various units, including APD's Special Operations Division, which is made up of the GIU (gang intelligence unit), NPO (Neighborhood Police Officers), PACE (Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit) and Criminal Investigations Unit (Juvenile Detectives and School Resources Officers); the Crime Analysis Unit; the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division and DPS' Highway Patrol Division; and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, "worked tirelessly to achieve the operation's objectives. These objectives encompassed intelligence gathering, the disruption of criminal operations, and the prevention of violent crimes within the designated geographical area."

The operation's successful results underscore its impact "in addressing criminal activities and enhancing community safety. While specific details regarding the operation's outcomes cannot be disclosed at this time due to ongoing investigations, these results highlight the dedication and effectiveness of our law enforcement personnel," APD said. "The Amarillo Police Department extends its gratitude to the community for their continued support and vigilance. We remain committed to maintaining Amarillo as a safe to live, work and play!"

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police report success of Tri State Fair Anti-Gang Operation