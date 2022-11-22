APD releases video of person of interest in deadly shooting outside Manuel’s Tavern

Atlanta police are asking for help to identify a person of interest in the deadly shooting outside Manuel’s Tavern.

On Oct. 27, police said a man was shot and killed outside the popular historic tavern off North Highland Avenue trying to stop someone from breaking into cars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A suspect, who has not ben identified, jumped into a waiting car and the getaway driver took off.

Police released new surveillance video of a man they want to question. Investigators have not called him a suspect but say he is a person of interest in the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials previously identified the shooting victim as Dean Phillips. According to Manuel’s Tavern owner, Phillips yelled for help and asked other customers sitting outside to call police to report the break-ins.

“This is a tragic loss of life that, unfortunately, has become all too common all over the country. Manuel’s Tavern and the Maloof family express our great sadness to the family of the individual that died,” owner Brian Maloof said.

Maloof said two of his employees, including a veteran who has military training, tried to help Phillips until paramedics could arrive.

Anyone who has information on the case is urged to contact Atlanta police and Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]