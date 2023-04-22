APD video shows Jayland Walker protesters throwing items before officers used chemicals

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett released a video Saturday afternoon showing some objects being thrown at police officers before Wednesday's controversial use of chemical irritants to break up a Jayland Walker protest.

Mylett noted officers "remained out of the way" and allowed protesters to march for about two hours while illegally blocking traffic before seeking to clear a heavily congested Copley Road.

Akron has been on edge since Monday when a special Summit County grand jury cleared eight Akron officers in the 2022 shooting death of Walker.

Saying he needed to review videos, Mylett had declined to discuss the incident after police initially stated bottles, rocks and other objects had been thrown. Eyewitnesses and some media said they did not witness any object throwing before police took action.

What does Akron police video of Copley Road protest show?

A screen capture of an Akron police video released Saturday showing what appears to be a bottle with fluid being thrown at Akron police and Summit County Sheriff's deputies on Copley Road Wednesday night.

On Saturday, Mylett said in the video that bricks, rocks and bottles with unknown contents were thrown, with one bottle hitting a deputy. The crowd ignored multiple orders to leave the area, he said.

The edited video with several clips shows three examples as police and Summit County sheriff's deputies walked toward the main protest gathering.

A drone video shows what appears to be a bottle being thrown toward police from the street and a second object being thrown from the side. A body camera video shows an object thrown at several officers hitting one and landing on the sidewalk. The video then shows protesters being hit with pepper spray.

The Beacon Journal can't confirm the sequencing of events in the video at this time.

The only helpful audio comes as one officer before he exits his cruiser, saying "they're throwing stuff now." A similar message is heard on his police radio.

Horrigan: '... when people start throwing objects at police officers, they are no longer peaceful.'

On Friday, Akron agreed not to use tear gas, pepper spray and other types of force against non-violent protesters after a local group sued the city in federal court, saying it used excessive force in peaceful demonstrations.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan defended the police action in a statement.

“It’s important to note that the use of chemical irritants on Wednesday, April 19th was consistent with the court’s order,” he said. “And while some may not agree with the use of chemical irritants, the facts remain that when people start throwing objects at police officers, they are no longer peaceful.

"The safety of all of our citizens is paramount and when we have dozens of cars blocking EMS routes, it becomes a public safety issue for everyone. As we’ve said all along, this city and this police department continue to respect and support the rights of our citizens to protest and make their voices heard but to do so nonviolently," he said.

Akron Bail Fund, a group that supports protesters, sought the temporary restraining order in U.S. District Court in Akron against the city at midnight Friday that forbade the city from continuing to use methods like tear gas against protesters.

Mylett also said in the press release the court order does not change how Akron will handle protests.

“The evidence supports the officer’s use of OC spray to disperse the crowd on Copley Road due to various objects being thrown at police officers. This department supports peaceful protest and will continue to do so.”

The city also said it's illegal to occupy streets and those who do can be arrested under terms of the court order, noting emergency vehicles need to be able to pass.

This story will be updated.

