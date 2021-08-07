APD releases videos, details of July 5 police shooting

Elise Kaplan, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·4 min read

Aug. 7—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say Dalton Cunningham of Santa Fe started the morning of Monday, July 5, by stealing a bait car from an apartment complex parking lot on Central near Louisiana.

Over the following hour or so, he is accused of leading officers across town and then firing at them with a stolen gun. Two officers — Curtis Hoffman and Nathaniel Matheson — returned fire through their windshields, striking 26-year-old Cunningham in the chin.

No officers were injured. Hoffman has been with the Albuquerque Police Department since 2017; Matheson since 2019. Neither had been involved in any other shootings.

These details are among those APD laid out in a Friday afternoon news conference. The department also released video of the shooting taken from an officer's lapel camera and from cameras placed inside the bait car.

Police Chief Harold Medina said Cunningham was an example of someone who has been arrested multiple times and is not behind bars.

"There's been way too many cases I've seen where — on one hand — sometimes it's asked, 'Why did the Albuquerque Police Department have such a large amount of use of the force?' " Medina said. "We've used force on individuals, time and time again, taking them into custody when had they either gotten resources to help them with their underlying issue while they're awaiting trial, or they were in custody, we wouldn't be put into that situation."

Cunningham is charged with two counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer, trafficking controlled substances, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and other crimes. He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center pending trial. He also has pending cases out of Santa Fe.

His public defender, Graham Dumas, said it would be inappropriate to comment at this stage in the case.

"Mr. Cunningham is presumed innocent until proven guilty at a trial," Dumas said. "We are looking at the evidence that has been handed to us."

Deputy Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock with the Criminal Investigation Division, said the minute Cunningham opened the door to a dark blue Ford pick-up truck, dispatch was alerted and video began streaming with a slight delay. Officers were sent to out to try to find it — an undertaking that was complicated by the fact that the truck's GPS was not working.

"We had some GPS positioning issues with the bait car system...," Medina said. "The sergeant did a great job. He actually located the surroundings in the video and said, 'Oh, I know where they're at,' and so they started to head that direction."

Officers trailed Cunningham to an area near Wyoming and Osuna NE, where the auto theft supervisor gave dispatch the signal to disable the car by cutting off its ability to accelerate. It rolled into the curb.

On the lapel camera video, the supervisor can be heard telling officers Hoffman and Matheson that Cunningham has a gun and is putting a face cover on.

Then, a bullet strikes their car.

"One of the first rounds that's fired from the bait car vehicle towards the patrol unit hits the windshield of the patrol unit and lands right between both officers heads," Hartsock said.

The officers returned fire. Hartsock said one of the bullets struck Cunningham on the chin through the cloth he had covering his face. APD didn't say which officer's bullet struck him.

Video shows Cunningham got out of the truck and fled through a nearby apartment complex, where he was arrested.

Hartsock said a gun that was found on the ground near the abandoned bait vehicle had been stolen out of Santa Fe. He said it was empty of the 11 rounds it could hold, although police still don't know exactly how many times he fired.

"On his person was more ammunition, drugs including fentanyl and possible methamphetamine as well as a driver's license and a New Mexico fishing license that we were able to link up to an auto burglary that had just taken place," Hartsock said. "That auto burglary is still under investigation so no one's been charged from it yet."

The shooting was the fifth APD has been involved in this year. Two were fatal, one other resulted in a person being injured, and in another no one was hit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • Yeonmi Park says she was robbed by three women, bystanders stopped her from calling police

    North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.

  • Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress

    The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.

  • Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back

    A Black man in Indiana who was almost lynched by a mob of white men in the woods is now […] The post Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Pot Prisoner Sentenced to Life Before Trump Pardon Is Back in Custody

    via Change.orgIn 2010, a federal judge sentenced Tony DeJohn to life plus 10 years on a nonviolent marijuana charge. Because it was DeJohn’s third conviction, the judge was required by law to impose the maximum penalty available. He was just 31 years old.Eleven years later, DeJohn, who is from Upstate New York but had been locked up in high-security facilities in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Colorado, was granted clemency by then-President Donald Trump. He was released from prison on January 20,

  • Oregon High School Janitor Stockpiled Weapons for Mass Shooting: Cops

    Medford Police Department/South Medford High SchoolA janitor at an Oregon high school was prepared to gun down students and teachers at the school where he worked and made detailed plans for the shooting spree, local police said Thursday. Thankfully, he turned himself in first, repentant. Kristopher Clay, the 24-year-old janitor for South Medford High School, surrendered to the Medford police department on July 20, allegedly confessing to officers he had “homicidal thoughts.” He remained in poli

  • Pam Hupp Is Not Your Typical Serial Killer––And Wow, It’s A Lot

    Pam Hupp had a normal childhood. She grew up in Dellwood, Missouri, firmly entrenched in the middle-class white Catholic suburbs: schoolteacher mom, union-man dad, third of three kids, according to Jeannette Cooperman. And she grew up to become an image of the white, suburban, middle-class mom you’d expect: frowsy blonde hair, red turtleneck, penny-pinching. But []

  • Miami car dealer rolled back 81,000 miles off odometer, cops say

    Miami-Dade police this week arrested a used car dealer who they say rolled back more than 81,000 miles from the odometer of a vehicle he sold a customer last year.

  • Murder conviction upheld for ex-Dallas police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his home

    Amber Guyger was convicted of murder after she mistakenly entered Botham Jean's apartment believing it was her own, and shot and killed him in 2018.

  • Body Cam Footage Shows Deputy Overdose After Being Exposed to Fentanyl

    The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released the disturbing video to warn about the dangers of the drug. The deputy survived the incident.

  • 1966 death of heiress' employee under renewed scrutiny

    When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heiress, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident. Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, says he was there the day Duke killed 42-year-old Eduardo Tirella, driving into him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed below it. Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, “Homicide at Rough Point,” investigated the killing and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 years old in 1966.

  • Keys tourists fight over woman in a wheelbarrow — then someone bit off a piece of ear

    A bunch of friends were on vacation this week in the Florida Keys. But during an early morning argument at a fancy resort just outside of Key West city limits, the party apparently went south.

  • Arizona lawmaker arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor in 2019

    Phoenix police would only say that they have developed "a probable cause" case against state Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete.

  • Gang Members Established ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Atlanta, Killed Eight-Year-Old Girl during Police Protest

    Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.

  • Officer hit by his own stun gun shoots illegal dumping suspect, Missouri police say

    The suspect was transported to the hospital.

  • Warden at jail holding Ghislaine Maxwell charged with murder

    The associate warden at a federal jail in New York City where singer R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell are being held was arrested and charged Monday in connection to the shooting death of her husband.

  • 'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

    The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.

  • Police Reopen Probe Into Designer’s 1966 Death at the Hands of Billionaire Tobacco Heiress

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo by New York Times Co./GettyA Marine corps veteran has come forward to implicate billionaire tobacco heiress Doris Duke in the decades-old death of her close confidant, prompting a reopening of the case.Robert Walker, now 68, was just 13 years old when he says he witnessed the socialiate intentionally drive into designer Eduardo Tirella in what was initially deemed an “unfortunate accident.”Tirella’s death had been shrouded in mystery for more than 50 y

  • Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer

    A Texas appeals court on Thursday upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean. The decision by the 5th Texas Court of Appeals in Dallas means Guyger, who turns 33 on Monday, will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence and largely dashes her hopes of having the 2019 conviction overturned.