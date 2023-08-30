APD reports multiple violations, 17 arrests in Sex Offender Compliance Check

The Amarillo Police Department on Wednesday released results from its annual Sex Offender Compliance Check, including one out-of-state warrant leading to an arrest and minor children taken into custody by a state agency.

APD recently coordinated the compliance check of all registered sex offenders in Amarillo. During a two-week period in August, a total of 697 addresses were checked. APD said a total of 28 reports were generated for various law violations, and 17 individuals were arrested for failure to comply with registration requirements, including one with an immigration hold.

Detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit (SVU), officers from the Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE), and the U.S. Marshalls were involved in the operation, police said.

APD said the current number of registered sex offenders in Amarillo is 682.

Officers learned that seven offenders had absconded before the operation began.

As a part of this operation, on Aug. 18, the U.S. Marshals in Randall County located and arrested Thomas Golding, who had a warrant out of Twin Falls, Idaho, for sexual abuse of a child under 16. While making the arrest, the Marshals discovered there were minor children in the home. The Department of Health and Human Services (DHS) took custody of the children. Police said that investigation is ongoing, and further charges are possible.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo sex offender compliance checks lead to 17 arrests