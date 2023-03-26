APD reports shots fired at Albany Mall

Mar. 26—ALBANY — Albany police reported Sunday that officers with the department had responded to reports of gunshots being fired Saturday at the Albany Mall.

APD officers responded at around 2:15 p.m.

Victims in the incident said they were walking out of the mall when they were brushed by one of the suspects. The victims stated they started arguing with the suspect and a fight broke out between them. The suspect reportedly went to his vehicle and moments later started shooting at the victims. The victims said that suspect was wearing a hoodie with blue jogging pants and appeared to be young, perhaps in his 20s.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.