APD responding to SWAT situation in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it is responding to a SWAT situation in south Austin.

Shortly after 9 p.m., APD said it responded to the incident in the area of Corral Lane and S. IH-35 Frontage Road, the agency said on social media Tuesday.

APD said it will give an update about the incident at 10 p.m. in a media briefing.

Ariel Crumes with APD

16:42 911 CALL PLACED CHILD DISTUBRANCE HOTSHOT

COMPLINANT STATED SON WAS DESTROYING THE HOUSE

SUBJECT HAD A FELONY WARRANT

OFFICERS APPROACHED RESIDENCE TO CHECK ON THE WELFARE OF THE SUBJECT

OBSERVED A LARGE AMOUNT OF BLOOD AND CONTINUED TO SEARCH WITH THE SUBJECT

CAME OUT AND BARRICADED HIMSELF; OFFICERS RETREATED THEN CALLED SWAT

SWAT ARRIVED ON SCENE AND SPOKE WITH SUBJECT FOR A WHIILE

20:58 SUBJECT PLACED UNDER CUSTODY

ISOLATED INCIDENT. NO OFFICERS OR BYSTANDERS HURT.

HE WAS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES HE SUSTAINED PRIOR TO OFFICERS’ ARRIVAL

HE WAS BLEEDING FOR AWHILE, THAT’S WHY EMS WAS CHECKING HIM OUT PRIOR TO APD’S ARRIVAL

